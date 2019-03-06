 


Rosie Tucker
Rosie Tucker
Shabnam Ferdowsi

Music Pick: Rosie Tucker

Falling James | March 6, 2019 | 2:00pm
Among the personal interests listed on the Facebook page of Rosie Tucker, a solo singer and member of post-rock band Gypsum, are "spotting the homoerotic subtext, abandoning epic novels and DIY projects, junk art and Pauline Oliveros." Several of the L.A. vocalist's obsessions converge on her upcoming album on New Professor Music, Never Not Never Not Never Not. The first single, "Gay Bar," is a loving look at the different characters at a favorite hangout. "If you told me that we'd died and gone to the gay bar, I woulda said, 'That seems right,'" Tucker purrs dreamily. "Baby isn't this the afterlife? Singing karaoke in a dive." The harder-rocking "Habit" is an affecting lamentation about missing old friends. "I woke up bereft with no poetry left except that to be found in sweat stains and coffee grounds," she confesses evocatively.

The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; Fri., March 8, 8 p.m.; $10. (323) 258-4427, hihat.la.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

