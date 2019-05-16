 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Polartropica's Ihui Cherise WuEXPAND
Polartropica's Ihui Cherise Wu
Olivia Hemaratanatorn

Music Pick: Polartropica and Capyac

Falling James | May 16, 2019 | 6:00pm
AA

Polartropica play shiny, shimmering synthpop that’s pumped up with the kind of ebullient beats that will make you feel like a sparkle of light swimming among the disco-ball reflections on the dance floor. Some of the local quartet’s songs are so full of joy that you will fully embrace the possibilities of life as singer Ihui Cherise Wu takes you to her fantasy island located halfway between the tropics and the North Pole. Other songs are steeped in so much sadness, heartbreak and longing that you will find yourself dancing and crying at the same time. Either way, Wu’s dreamy melodies will take you out of the dull real world and surround you in a spin of glitter, rainbows and silvery light. May residents Capyac put a similarly glamorous and flashy twist on disco, funk and hip-hop with their tight dance-music workouts. Plus, Holander, Trouble in the Streets and Pearl Earl.

The Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park; Mon., May 20, 8 p.m.; free. (213) 413-8200, www.spacelandpresents.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >