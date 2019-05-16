Music Pick: Polartropica and Capyac

Polartropica play shiny, shimmering synthpop that’s pumped up with the kind of ebullient beats that will make you feel like a sparkle of light swimming among the disco-ball reflections on the dance floor. Some of the local quartet’s songs are so full of joy that you will fully embrace the possibilities of life as singer Ihui Cherise Wu takes you to her fantasy island located halfway between the tropics and the North Pole. Other songs are steeped in so much sadness, heartbreak and longing that you will find yourself dancing and crying at the same time. Either way, Wu’s dreamy melodies will take you out of the dull real world and surround you in a spin of glitter, rainbows and silvery light. May residents Capyac put a similarly glamorous and flashy twist on disco, funk and hip-hop with their tight dance-music workouts. Plus, Holander, Trouble in the Streets and Pearl Earl.

The Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park; Mon., May 20, 8 p.m.; free. (213) 413-8200, www.spacelandpresents.com.