 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Phil RanelinEXPAND
Phil Ranelin
Courtesy of the artist

Music Pick: Phil Ranelin & Tribe Renaissance

Falling James | May 24, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

It's hard to quickly summarize the wide-ranging musical career of Phil Ranelin, but the new three-album set on Wide Hive Records, Phil Ranelin Collected 2003-2019, is a good place to start. The Indianapolis native has been based in Los Angeles since the late 1970s, and over the course of his career the straight-ahead trombonist-composer has worked with such musicians as trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, pianist Freddie Redd, vocalist Sarah Vaughan, saxophonist Art Pepper, vocalist Ella Fitzgerald and trumpeter Gerald Wilson. His music slips in and out of funk, jazz and more experimental passages on such classic releases as Vibes From the Tribe, Inspiration and Reminiscence. Ranelin celebrates the new anthology and his 80th birthday with the support of his nine-piece band, Tribe Renaissance, which features Don Littleton, Michael Sessions and Derf Reklaw.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles; Sun., May 26, 8 p.m.; $20. (323) 662-0966, http://zebulon.la.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >