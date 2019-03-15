Music Pick: Perfection, Prettiest Eyes

The Monday night residency at the Echoplex is currently headlined by Perfection, the new project featuring Patrick Nolan, a name that will be familiar to fans of local bands such as WALTER and Meatbodies. The likes of Stevie Wonder and David Bowie inform the garage rock that Nolan is known for, and that's a potent combo. Every week, Perfection will be joined by different openers, and this week avant-garde punks Prettiest Eyes play. Originally from Mexico and now based in L.A., this three-piece makes a gloriously, uncomfortably quirky noise. Wild Wing kick off the whole thing; they claim that "every show might be our last." It's suitably uncompromising fuzz-punk and it's great. See them all.

Perfection play with Prettiest Eyes and Wild Wing at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at the Echoplex; and with Brutus VIII, Gap Girls and Cyrogeyser at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at the Echo.