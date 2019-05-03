 


    Herban Planet
4
Otomo YoshihideEXPAND
Otomo Yoshihide
Ariele Monti

Music Pick: Otomo Yoshihide

David Cotner | May 3, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Otomo Yoshihide is a musician for whom living many lives means that his life has actually been well-lived. There's his life as one of Japan's heroes of free improvisation; his life as an avant-turntablist; and his life as a sine-wave sorcerer whose high tones are like pure, challenging snow falling on yonder mountain. Tonight, dynamic avant producers Black Editions bring him to town for tonight's performance, incidentally an extra-added dimension to the exhibition Parergon: Japanese Art of the 1980s and 1990s over at Blum & Poe on La Cienega. You'll get two out of three of Yoshihide's aforementioned lives in one performance as he takes to the electric guitar and the turntable in an evening of mind-altering sounds that redefine and revivify the nature of both guitars and turntables as we know them.

Otomo Yoshihide plays with SAICOBAB (feat. Yoshimi P-We from Boredoms) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Zebulon.

