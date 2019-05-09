Music Pick: Ohmme

Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart are a duo from Chicago who perform under the name Ohmme. Their 2018 debut album, Parts, is difficult to neatly categorize because the two musicians blend their voices together in a startlingly diverse series of unusual songs. "Icon" is a cheery slice of indie pop, but it's contrasted by less typical tracks, such as "Peach," a jumble of grungy, funky post-punk noise that segues into more coolly restrained passages. "Hunger slowly seeps into my dreams," they confide mysteriously on "Peach" before jagged guitars punctuate their vocals. Other songs range from the subdued and lulling "Liquor Cabinet" to "Sentient Beings," a song that evolves from a new-music intro into a folkie ethereality before switching yet again into a shimmering alt-rock grandeur. Ohmme also recently released a rocked-up version of The B-52s' "Give Me Back My Man." With Mmeadows.

