Music Pick: No Small Children

No Small Children have the perfect response to religious zealots who want to brainwash them. They simply turn up the guitar and drown out sanctimonious fools with a crush of good ol’ punk-rock noise and the kind of airy, carefree “la, la, la” vocals they probably picked up on the playground from the kids they teach. “God on God/disguised in song … lies and lies/just close our eyes,” singer-guitarist Lisa Pimental rails on the L.A. trio’s 2017 single “I Don’t Believe What You Say.” By day, Pimental, her bassist-sister Joanie Pimental and drummer Nicola Berlinsky are teachers at a school in North Hollywood but when they perform as No Small Children, they reveal a youthful exuberance and musical brattiness that belie their position as stern authority figures. With Yacht Punk, Elle Belle, and Compress Collide.

The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m.; $10. (323) 258-4427, http://hihat.la.