Music Pick: Nikki Lane

This rustic High Desert bar is the perfect setting to catch Nikki Lane and her band. The fiery South Carolina native kicks up her heels in a variety of country, rock, pop and Americana styles on her recent album, Highway Queen. Lane archly portrays a “Big Mouth” in a small town, contrasting the rollicking track with such languidly determined ballads as “Foolish Heart.” “They took away the river, turned it into a stream,” she laments on the reflective “Muddy Waters” before advising, “Sometimes it’s best to give her what she wants.” Lane generally gets what she wants on such assured, driving songs as “700,000 Rednecks,” “Jackpot” and the album’s title track. With Jonathan Tyler and Ansley Oakley on Fri., April 26. And with Gospelbeach and Whitney Rose on Sat., April 27.

Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace, 53688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown; Fri.-Sat., April 26-27, 8 p.m.; $20. (760) 365-5956, www.pappyandharriets.com.