Music Pick: Nick Mason

Even a progressive needs a touchstone — a beginning — to return to, and one of the staunchest firmaments in the history of progressive rock is Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason. He's been a founding member of the band since 1967, crafting a priceless standard by which progressive music moves and lives and breathes. Because he remains the stalwart, ever-lovin' heartbeat of Pink Floyd, Nick Mason graces stages once more with his Saucerful of Secrets revue, performing Pink Floyd songs from 1967 to 1972. Saucerful — producer Dom Beken on keys; guitarist Lee Harris; guitarist Gary Kemp from Spandau Ballet; and a longtime Pink Floyd initiate, Guy Pratt, on bass — are as close as you'll get to those thrilling days of explorational ecstasy in rock music. Returning to the purity of the current is just as important as the touchstone around which that current flows. Also Sunday, March 17.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, at the Wiltern.