Music Pick: Mono and Emma Ruth Rundle

Falling James | May 30, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Mono open a Pandora's box of strange sounds on their latest album, Nowhere Now Here. The ambient opening track, "God Bless," quickly segues into the harder passages of "After You Comes the Flood." What follows is indeed a veritable flood of monumental, metallic, mostly instrumental riffage intercut with gentler vocal interludes such as "Breathe," which serves as a momentary sonic oasis before the thunder returns again. The dualities of noise and beauty, and quietude and loud volume, wax and wane throughout the record. The 11-minute title track encapsulates the album's contrasts, as its languid intro eventually shifts into a heavy storm of guitars, which begin to swirl dizzily as the Tokyo quartet build to a shoegaze climax. Emma Ruth Rundle sets the mood with her own convulsive variations of sound and fury from her recent album, On Dark Horses.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Masonic Lodge, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; Mon., June 3, 8 p.m.; $25. (323) 469-1181, hollywoodforever.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

