Music Pick: Miya Folick

"You scratch at the door of the divine," Miya Folick declares on "Stock Image," from her 2018 debut album, Premonitions. "You can't stand the greatness of sunshine/You hide in the bones of a stock image." Over the course of the record, the L.A. singer challenges her lovers to keep up with her. "Don't want your money for my silence," Folick warns on "Deadbody." She confesses her romantic misgivings across a variety of pop landscapes that range from gently ethereal balladry ("Thingamajig") and soft rock (the title track) to uptempo dance pop ("Stop Talking") and dreamy electro-pop ("Baby Girl"). At her best, Folick combines mainstream-pop inclinations with occasionally sly and revelatory lyrics. She's billed with Brooklyn indie rockers Barrie.

Lodge Room, 104 N. Avenue 56, Highland Park; Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.; $15. https://lodgeroomhlp.com.