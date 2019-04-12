 


4
Michael Schenker FestEXPAND
Michael Schenker Fest
Courtesy Nuclear Blast

Music Pick: Michael Schenker Fest

Brett Callwood | April 12, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

German guitarist Michael Schenker has always been a bit of a cocky bastard, but it's arguably that over-inflated ego that makes the man who and what he is. A three-day festival dedicated to him at the Whisky would be in keeping with what he feels he deserves (although he'd probably say it should be at the Forum). Schenker has always said that the Scorpions and UFO, both of whom he was a member of in the '70s, would not be where they are today without his impact and influence. But, in fact, Michael Schenker Fest is the name of his current solo project, not an actual festival. Former members of the Michael Schenker Group (MSG) are involved, so fans of the old wacko can rejoice.

Michael Schenkel Fest plays with TD Clark and Death Valley Gypsies at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17, at the Whisky A Go Go.

