Music Pick: Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets have been through many changes since they tumbled out of Arizona in 1980. Lineups have mutated, and yet the psychedelic alt-rockers have always managed to persevere, even after bassist Cris Kirkwood was shot by a security guard at a Phoenix post office in 2003 and was subsequently incarcerated for a while. Last year, drummer Derrick Bostrom made a welcome and long-overdue return to the band after an exile that stretched longer than two decades. These days, the prized original trio lineup with Bostrom, Cris Kirkwood and his brother, singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood, has expanded to include Curt's son Elmo Kirkwood on guitar and Ron Stabinsky on keyboards. Meat Puppets' new album, Dusty Notes, veers more toward their loping, laid-back country side instead of the frenzied psychedelia and hardcore jolts of their very early days. With All Souls.

The Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; Sat., April 6, 8 p.m.; $22. (310) 276-6168, www.troubadour.com.