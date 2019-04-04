 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Meat PuppetsEXPAND
Meat Puppets
Joseph Cultice

Music Pick: Meat Puppets

Falling James | April 4, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Meat Puppets have been through many changes since they tumbled out of Arizona in 1980. Lineups have mutated, and yet the psychedelic alt-rockers have always managed to persevere, even after bassist Cris Kirkwood was shot by a security guard at a Phoenix post office in 2003 and was subsequently incarcerated for a while. Last year, drummer Derrick Bostrom made a welcome and long-overdue return to the band after an exile that stretched longer than two decades. These days, the prized original trio lineup with Bostrom, Cris Kirkwood and his brother, singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood, has expanded to include Curt's son Elmo Kirkwood on guitar and Ron Stabinsky on keyboards. Meat Puppets' new album, Dusty Notes, veers more toward their loping, laid-back country side instead of the frenzied psychedelia and hardcore jolts of their very early days. With All Souls.

The Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; Sat., April 6, 8 p.m.; $22. (310) 276-6168, www.troubadour.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >