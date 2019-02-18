Music Pick: Mazzy Star

Combining the fragile intimacy of low-key Velvet Underground ballads such as “Sunday Morning” and “Pale Blue Eyes” with more mainstream classic-rock influences, Mazzy Star have carved out their own distinct corner in the dream-pop universe. While bands like Cowboy Junkies first paved the way with the quieter-is-better ethos, Mazzy Star remain special in large part because of the charismatic vocal delivery of Hope Sandoval. The laid-back balladry on the group’s most recent release, last year’s Still EP, is languidly enchanting, although it lacks the intriguingly dark and glassy-eyed mystery of Sandoval’s first band, Going Home, an early-’80s folk duo with Sylvia Gomez. Despite their ongoing popularity, Mazzy Star rarely perform locally. It will be interesting to see how the group sound following the 2017 death of original drummer Keith Mitchell. Gold Star opens.

