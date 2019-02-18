 


4
Mazzy Star's David Roback and Hope Sandoval
Mazzy Star's David Roback and Hope Sandoval
Barry Bödeker

Music Pick: Mazzy Star

Falling James | February 18, 2019 | 8:01pm
AA

Combining the fragile intimacy of low-key Velvet Underground ballads such as “Sunday Morning” and “Pale Blue Eyes” with more mainstream classic-rock influences, Mazzy Star have carved out their own distinct corner in the dream-pop universe. While bands like Cowboy Junkies first paved the way with the quieter-is-better ethos, Mazzy Star remain special in large part because of the charismatic vocal delivery of Hope Sandoval. The laid-back balladry on the group’s most recent release, last year’s Still EP, is languidly enchanting, although it lacks the intriguingly dark and glassy-eyed mystery of Sandoval’s first band, Going Home, an early-’80s folk duo with Sylvia Gomez. Despite their ongoing popularity, Mazzy Star rarely perform locally. It will be interesting to see how the group sound following the 2017 death of original drummer Keith Mitchell. Gold Star opens.

The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; Tues.-Wed., Feb. 26-27, 8 p.m.; $59.50. (213) 389-3191.

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

