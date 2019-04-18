Music Pick: Maya Jane Coles

April is in full swing, which signals that time of year when Sound Nightclub's Friday night Framework party extends for seven days. Spread over two weekends and the week in between, it's full-blown FOMO to miss even one night of curated, high-quality seasoned DJs and their excellent music choices. This year is no exception. Marques Wyatt, Hot Since 82 and Deep Dish are some of the dance floor–busting talent leading up to Friday's event featuring the inimitable Maya Jane Coles. It's a rare treat to see someone of Coles' status at such an intimate venue. The experienced selector has a patented touch that goes deep in exploring the dark corners of techno and house. This can be heard in her crafted sets and her original productions, including her recent on-point remix of Hozier's "Movement."

