Masked IntruderEXPAND
Masked Intruder
Bambi Guthrie

Music Pick: Masked Intruder

Brett Callwood | April 12, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

The fun is in the mystery with Masked Intruder. Like a punk-rock budget GWAR, the band have a backstory and they wear masks. All we really know about them is that they're from Madison, Wisconsin, and they play music that pulls from the early years of pop-punk. Each member wears a different colored mask, and Intruder Blue and Intruder Green claim to have formed the band while in jail. Make of that what you will, but their third album, appropriately titled III, is released this year. Meanwhile, San Diego punks The Bombpops are riding high following the release of EP Dear Beer last year, as their stock continues to rise. Should make for a quality double bill.

Masked Intruder play with the Bombpops and Dimber at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Hi Hat.

