Marissa NadlerEXPAND
Marissa Nadler
Music Pick: Marissa Nadler

Falling James | February 26, 2019 | 8:38pm
Marissa Nadler possesses such an entrancing, beautifully melancholic voice that it's no wonder so many of her musical peers want to work with her. The Massachusetts native's 2018 album, For My Crimes, is a languid  collection of folk-rock musings and such celestially enchanting dream-pop ballads as "Blue Vapor" and the poignant Byrds homage "I Can't Listen to Gene Clark Anymore." On her new single "Poison," Nadler murmurs somberly under austere folds of restrained electric guitar before The Velvet Underground's John Cale chimes in with consoling harmonies. Their duet is incredibly haunting. Nadler stirs up some dramatic Roy Orbison–style grandeur on another new single, "If We Make It Through the Summer." Meanwhile, she layers her ethereal singing within "VII," an atmospheric, 11-minute new-music soundscape from With Voices by Dutch composer Rutger Zuydervelt's Machinefabriek.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles; Fri., March 1, 8 p.m.; $20. (323) 662-0966, zebulon.la.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

