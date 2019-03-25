 


Music Pick: Maggie Lindemann
Music Pick: Maggie Lindemann

Brett Callwood | March 25, 2019 | 4:50pm
According to her bio, Maggie Lindemann relocated to Los Angeles from San Antonio in 2015 at the age of 16, not an uncommon tale, as she searched for fame and fortune through music. And things are going well — she's playing at the Fonda with Sabrina Carpenter on the Singular Tour. "I always have something to say. Even if it gets me in trouble, I'm not afraid to say what I feel needs to be said. I'm not scripted. I don't censor who I am. I've been through some shit. I think it's cool I can fully be myself." Well, good. Outspoken artists who speak their mind are always the most valuable. Meanwhile, headliner Carpenter is worth a look, too.

Maggie Lindemann plays with Sabrina Carpenter at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at the Fonda Theatre.

