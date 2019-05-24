Music Pick: Lucy Rose Finds the Words

"Conversation don't come easy, but I've got a lot to say," Lucy Rose declares aptly enough on "Conversation," the first track on her latest album, No Words Left. Even as both the song's lyrics and album's title imply difficulties in communication, the British singer-guitarist eloquently expresses herself in a series of folk songs rendered carefully with acoustic guitar and her gentle vocals. "Nobody Comes Round Here" is a spacious and moving piano ballad imbued with Rose's comforting, intimate singing. But she's not above asking for comfort for herself after she becomes insecure when she overhears through her bedroom wall another woman playing guitar, on the album-closing ballad "Song After Song": "Song after song after song, all about me and my misery ... Tell me I'll be alright, and I'll be just fine."

The Hotel Cafe, 1623 1/2 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; Wed., May 29, 7 p.m.; $20. www.hotelcafe.com.