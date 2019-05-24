 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Lucy RoseEXPAND
Lucy Rose
Will Morris

Music Pick: Lucy Rose Finds the Words

Falling James | May 24, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

"Conversation don't come easy, but I've got a lot to say," Lucy Rose declares aptly enough on "Conversation," the first track on her latest album, No Words Left. Even as both the song's lyrics and album's title imply difficulties in communication, the British singer-guitarist eloquently expresses herself in a series of folk songs rendered carefully with acoustic guitar and her gentle vocals. "Nobody Comes Round Here" is a spacious and moving piano ballad imbued with Rose's comforting, intimate singing. But she's not above asking for comfort for herself after she becomes insecure when she overhears through her bedroom wall another woman playing guitar, on the album-closing ballad "Song After Song": "Song after song after song, all about me and my misery ... Tell me I'll be alright, and I'll be just fine."

The Hotel Cafe, 1623 1/2 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; Wed., May 29, 7 p.m.; $20. www.hotelcafe.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >