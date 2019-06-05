 


Music Pick: Love Is Gay With Lucy & La Mer

Falling James | June 5, 2019 | 5:00pm
"I'm a rebel babe/I ain't gonna break," Lucy LaForge declares on her band Lucy & La Mer's swinging song "Rebel Babe," which features a pointedly feminist rap break by Bugsy. Unlike other riot-grrl anthems such as Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl," LaForge doesn't use punk-rock vitriol to announce her identity and celebrate the blurring of boundaries between gay and straight, feminine and masculine. Instead, the local singer relies on her unabashed pop instincts to forthrightly revel in her "right to misbehave." Even when she's standing up for herself, LaForge can't help charming listeners with her sunny, poppy melodies and hopeful messages of inclusiveness and tolerance. As part of Lucy & La Mer's Love Is Gay tour, the local indie-pop band is joined by like-minded allies WASI and Polartropica.

Que Sera, 1923 E. Seventh St., Long Beach; Mon., June 10, 9 p.m.; $5. (562) 599-6170, www.thequesera.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

