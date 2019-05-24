 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Loren Connors
Loren Connors
Peter Gannushkin

Music Pick: Loren Connors

Falling James | May 24, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Like many guitarists, Loren Connors plays the blues, but he does it in a way that is experimental and unpredictable rather than slavishly traditional or nostalgic. The native of New Haven, Connecticut, describes his music as "avant blues," and the extended musical passages on such albums as The Departing of a Dream, Vol. VI, and Angels That Fall unfold as eerily glowing new-music soundscapes. In the past, Connors has collaborated with John Fahey, Suzanne Langille, Alan Licht, Keiji Haino, Cat Power, Jim O'Rourke, and Kim Gordon and other members of Sonic Youth. At Zebulon, in his first local appearance in more than 20 years, the guitarist performs solo and also as a duo with L.A. guitarist Clint Heidorn. The night begins with the U.S. premiere of Gestures, director Vincent Guilbert's documentary about Connors.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., L.A.; Sat., March 25, 7 p.m.; $20. (323) 662-0966, http://zebulon.la.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >