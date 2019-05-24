Music Pick: Loren Connors

Like many guitarists, Loren Connors plays the blues, but he does it in a way that is experimental and unpredictable rather than slavishly traditional or nostalgic. The native of New Haven, Connecticut, describes his music as "avant blues," and the extended musical passages on such albums as The Departing of a Dream, Vol. VI, and Angels That Fall unfold as eerily glowing new-music soundscapes. In the past, Connors has collaborated with John Fahey, Suzanne Langille, Alan Licht, Keiji Haino, Cat Power, Jim O'Rourke, and Kim Gordon and other members of Sonic Youth. At Zebulon, in his first local appearance in more than 20 years, the guitarist performs solo and also as a duo with L.A. guitarist Clint Heidorn. The night begins with the U.S. premiere of Gestures, director Vincent Guilbert's documentary about Connors.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., L.A.; Sat., March 25, 7 p.m.; $20. (323) 662-0966, http://zebulon.la.