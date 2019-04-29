Music Pick: Lissie Saves the World

The ongoing environmental destruction of the planet and the lack of concerted action by the federal government of this country are so serious that it’s left to pop singers to try to raise awareness. At this intimate appearance at Largo, Lissie is donating part of every ticket sale to environmental-advocacy group the Natural Resources Defense Council. On the Illinois native’s new album, When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospective, she recasts a set of her past songs as stripped-down piano ballads. “I woke up at the foot of my bed with my blue jeans on and you stuck in my head,” Lissie confides on a new version of “Sleepwalking,” her solemn voice framed only by somber piano chords. “I’ve been sleepwalking, dreams talking, telling myself that soon I will be feeling alright.”

