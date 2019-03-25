 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Lily & MadeleineEXPAND
Lily & Madeleine
Fairlight Hubbard

Music Pick: Lily & Madeleine and Vera Sola

Falling James | March 25, 2019 | 8:48pm
AA

Sisters Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz move beyond their folk-pop roots into a lusher, more grandiose pop sound on their latest album, Canterbury Girls. Such tunes as "Supernatural Sadness" and "Pachinko Song" smooth out  their close harmonies with glossy production and a dance-pop backing. But Lily & Madeleine are more compelling on austere, stripped-down ballads such as "Bruises," where the focus is more on their lyrics and unadorned vocals. The album's title track is a similarly moving and intimate exchange of hushed voices and acoustic-guitar plucking. Vera Sola stirs up a mysterious and timeless series of feverishly haunted balladry and dream-pop evocations on her recent album, Shades. The muted guitars of "The Cage" create a lurking, impending sense of restrained tension, while "Black Rhino Enterprises" is a solemn, star-flecked incantation.

Bootleg Theater 2200 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles; Wed., March 27, 8:30 p.m.; $15. (213) 389-3856, www.bootlegtheater.org.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: