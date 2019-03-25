Music Pick: Lily & Madeleine and Vera Sola

Sisters Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz move beyond their folk-pop roots into a lusher, more grandiose pop sound on their latest album, Canterbury Girls. Such tunes as "Supernatural Sadness" and "Pachinko Song" smooth out their close harmonies with glossy production and a dance-pop backing. But Lily & Madeleine are more compelling on austere, stripped-down ballads such as "Bruises," where the focus is more on their lyrics and unadorned vocals. The album's title track is a similarly moving and intimate exchange of hushed voices and acoustic-guitar plucking. Vera Sola stirs up a mysterious and timeless series of feverishly haunted balladry and dream-pop evocations on her recent album, Shades. The muted guitars of "The Cage" create a lurking, impending sense of restrained tension, while "Black Rhino Enterprises" is a solemn, star-flecked incantation.

Bootleg Theater 2200 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles; Wed., March 27, 8:30 p.m.; $15. (213) 389-3856, www.bootlegtheater.org.