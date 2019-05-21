 


4
Lil PumpEXPAND
Lil Pump
Ticketmaster

Music Pick: Lil Pump, Lil Skies

Shirley Ju | May 21, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

Lil Pump and Lil Skies on a headlining tour? ESSKEETIT! When Pump released “Gucci Gang,” the Florida rapper left the rap game in a frenzy. With over 912 million views on Youtube alone, the song went on to become an anthem for music-lovers all across the world. Consistently feeding his cult-like fanbase with bangers, the 18-year-old recently unleashed his album Harverd Dropout — a title which speaks for itself. Bringing Lil Skies on the road is the cherry on top. The Pennsylvania rapper is known for his melodic flows, and ability to capture listeners with every line, lyric and emotion. Fans can expect cuts from his debut mixtape Life Of A Dark Rose along with his most recent album Shelby, dedicated to his mother.

Lil Pump and Lil Skies plays at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Novo.

