Music Pick: LÉON

Described as delicate but dominant, reserved but charismatic, pop singer-songwriter Léon exudes a magical aura that combines her European flair with modern–day ballads that audiences can't help but gravitate toward. Most recently Léon, real name Lotta Lindgren, unleashed her self-titled debut. The album's lead single "Lost Time" serves as the intro track, but every release is a testament to her ability to song write and create smooth, refreshing ballads in a dreamlike soundscape. This will be a show for the books.
LÉON performs at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at the Belasco.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!