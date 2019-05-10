Music Pick: LÉON

Described as delicate but dominant, reserved but charismatic, pop singer-songwriter Léon exudes a magical aura that combines her European flair with modern–day ballads that audiences can't help but gravitate toward. Most recently Léon, real name Lotta Lindgren, unleashed her self-titled debut. The album's lead single "Lost Time" serves as the intro track, but every release is a testament to her ability to song write and create smooth, refreshing ballads in a dreamlike soundscape. This will be a show for the books.

LÉON performs at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at the Belasco.