Music Pick: Leggy Peggy

Strumming and singing under the nom de plume Leggy Peggy, Hannah Carr finishes her monthlong residency at this small bar in Atwater with another free set. Her original songs draw upon the extensive legacy of blues and roots music, but one hesitates to call her approach retro, as her strutting, swinging riffs are enlivened by heartfelt lyrics and driven more by passionate immediacy than by nostalgic mimicry. Carr alternates between intimate and evocative folk tracks such as “Pacific Northwest” and more uptempo, smoky, electric-blues variations like “Black & White.” Whether she’s performing solo or with a full band, Carr stands out from the horde of faux-blues revivalists because of her endearing sincerity and memorable songwriting.

Bigfoot Lodge, 3172 Glendale Blvd., Atwater; every Thurs. at 8 p.m. in February; through Thurs., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 662-9227.