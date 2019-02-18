 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Leggy PeggyEXPAND
Leggy Peggy
James Carr

Music Pick: Leggy Peggy

Falling James | February 18, 2019 | 5:26pm
AA

Strumming and singing under the nom de plume Leggy Peggy, Hannah Carr finishes her monthlong residency at this small bar in Atwater with another free set. Her original songs draw upon the extensive legacy of blues and roots music, but one hesitates to call her approach retro, as her strutting, swinging riffs are enlivened by heartfelt lyrics and driven more by passionate immediacy than by nostalgic mimicry. Carr alternates between intimate and evocative folk tracks such as “Pacific Northwest” and more uptempo, smoky, electric-blues variations like “Black & White.” Whether she’s performing solo or with a full band, Carr stands out from the horde of faux-blues revivalists because of her endearing sincerity and memorable songwriting.

Bigfoot Lodge, 3172 Glendale Blvd., Atwater; every Thurs. at 8 p.m. in February; through Thurs., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 662-9227.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: