Music Pick: Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers

Laura Jane Grace is best known as the leader of the punk band Against Me!, but she reveals a different side of herself on her new solo album, Bought to Rot. She's backed by a new band called The Devouring Mothers. And while the project includes Against Me! drummer Atom Willard, Bought to Rot reveals a more interesting and diverse variety of styles compared with the relatively straightforward punk attack of Against Me!. Grace sounds happy and relaxed on "Apocalypse Now (& Later)," a jangling indie-rock tune. "You make me walk away from the hate I carry," Grace confides as she revels in the "bliss of your kiss in the apocalypse." Other tracks range from the jaggedly grungy aggression of "China Beach" to the folksy ballad "Born in Black."

The Troubabadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; Sat., March 23, 6:30 p.m.; $25. (310) 276-6168, www.troubadour.com.