 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring MothersEXPAND
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers
Bryce Mata

Music Pick: Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers

Falling James | March 22, 2019 | 12:53pm
AA

Laura Jane Grace is best known as the leader of the punk band Against Me!, but she reveals a different side of herself on her new solo album, Bought to Rot. She's backed by a new band called The Devouring Mothers. And while the project includes Against Me! drummer Atom Willard, Bought to Rot reveals a more interesting and diverse variety of styles compared with the relatively straightforward punk attack of Against Me!. Grace sounds happy and relaxed on "Apocalypse Now (& Later)," a jangling indie-rock tune. "You make me walk away from the hate I carry," Grace confides as she revels in the "bliss of your kiss in the apocalypse." Other tracks range from the jaggedly grungy aggression of "China Beach" to the folksy ballad "Born in Black."

The Troubabadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; Sat., March 23, 6:30 p.m.; $25. (310) 276-6168, www.troubadour.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: