 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Music Pick: Laraaji at ZebulonEXPAND
Liam Ricketts

Music Pick: Laraaji at Zebulon

David Cotner | February 11, 2019 | 10:30am
AA

The circuitously fortuitous journey undertaken by the musician known as Laraaji began — as many journeys of thousands of miles do — with a single step. Buying a pawn-shop zither in the '70s on an auspicious whim, he was heard while busking in a park by Brian Eno and signed on the spot to his Editions EG label, an act that produced Ambient 3: Day of Radiance, one of the more enduring and emblematic ambient albums of the '70s. At points raucous, funky, contemplative and transcendent, Laraaji's music is something meant to access the higher aspects of your being, bringing you to a deeper sense of self-awareness — but not self-consciousness — through listening. To put it more metaphysically: Close two eyes, and another one opens. Also tonight: modern-day ambiance merchants Dallas Acid and laughing meditator and/or sound healer Arjhiroula "Arji" Cakouros (OceAnanda).

Laraaji plays with Arji OceAnanda and Dallas Acid at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Zebulon.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: