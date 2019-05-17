 


Lara DownesEXPAND
Lara Downes
Jose Infante

Music Pick: Lara Downes & Hila Plitmann

Falling James | May 17, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

On her latest album, Holes in the Sky, pianist Lara Downes surrounds herself with an impressive lineup of special guests who help her cover music from across a variety of genres by such disparate women composers as Janis Ian, Clara Schumann, Georgia Stitt, Eve Beglarian, Joni Mitchell and Paola Prestini. Folk legend Judy Collins anoints the piano reverie “Albatross” with her trademark vocal grace, and Carolina Chocolate Drops’ Rhiannon Giddens imbues Downes’ spare, flickering piano accents with an intimate, jazzy warmth. Downes’ other collaborators include Leyla McCalla, Alicia Hall Moran, and soprano Hila Plitmann, who was an eerie presence at L.A. Phil’s 2017 presentation of Annie Gosfield’s War of the Worlds. At Comunity, Plitmann joins the pianist for a celebration of the new album — and of the spirit of women musicians — that includes performers from the Colburn School.

Comunity, 584 Mateo St., downtown L.A.; Sat., May 18, 7 p.m. (323) 737-8545, www.comunitymade.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

