Jamie Wdziekonski

Music Pick: Kikagaku Moyo

Falling James | February 26, 2019 | 6:24pm
Kikagaku Moyo are labeled as a psychedelic band, an open-ended description that, in the Japanese quintet's hands, can encompass a wide variety of styles. On their recent record, Masana Temples, tracks alternate between such '60s garage-rock passages as "Gatherings," which is pumped up with Ryu Kurosawa's sheets of groovy organ, and "Dripping Sun," a funky groove accented with Daoud Popal's nimble streaks of guitar. On the album-opening "Entrance," Kurosawa twists threads of sitar within a swirl of exotic percussion and momentous chords. Singer-guitarist Tomo Katsurada tends to be a subdued and mellow vocalist before drummer Go Kurosawa and the rest of the group step up the intensity with fully flowering hard-rock drive and almost jazzily expressive, free-flowing jamming. Kikagaku Moyo are collectively a trip.

The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.; Wed., March 6, 8 p.m.; $25. (323) 934-2944, www.spacelandpresents.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

