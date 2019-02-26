Music Pick: Kikagaku Moyo

Kikagaku Moyo are labeled as a psychedelic band, an open-ended description that, in the Japanese quintet's hands, can encompass a wide variety of styles. On their recent record, Masana Temples, tracks alternate between such '60s garage-rock passages as "Gatherings," which is pumped up with Ryu Kurosawa's sheets of groovy organ, and "Dripping Sun," a funky groove accented with Daoud Popal's nimble streaks of guitar. On the album-opening "Entrance," Kurosawa twists threads of sitar within a swirl of exotic percussion and momentous chords. Singer-guitarist Tomo Katsurada tends to be a subdued and mellow vocalist before drummer Go Kurosawa and the rest of the group step up the intensity with fully flowering hard-rock drive and almost jazzily expressive, free-flowing jamming. Kikagaku Moyo are collectively a trip.

