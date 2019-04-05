 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Music Pick: Keiji HainoEXPAND
Courtesy of Black Editions

Music Pick: Keiji Haino

David Cotner | April 5, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

It used to be decades between appearances in Los Angeles of enigmatic Japanese artist Keiji Haino — but luckily some prosperous saint decided to unfurl a bankroll fairly recently, and so now this time you get to see the version of Keiji Haino who plays hurdy-gurdy music. Never mind Dylan-goes-electric — it's Haino-goes-Celtic as he hammers away on the instrument that drones while it grinds and also includes a keyboard for either the playing of pretty tunes or unveiling the deeply personal and freaked-out sounds that only Keiji Haino can disgorge. It's only the second time that he's performed on this particular instrument in the States — the first time being some decades ago — and it's the only live action of his that will happen in America this year, so buy, die, etc.

Keiji Haino plays at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at Zebulon.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >