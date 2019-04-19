Music Pick: KDAY Krush Groove

The 10th anniversary of 93.5 KDAY's Krush Groove event is being celebrated in style, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Headlining is local legend Ice Cube, who put out his typically topical 10th studio album, Everythang's Corrupt, in December. The guy's on the cusp of his half-century but shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, a whole new audience was introduced to the joys of N.W.A thanks to the Straight Outta Compton movie. Also on the bill, we have Cleveland old-schoolers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cube's Westside Connection bandmate Mack 10, E-40, Warren G, Too Short, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound and MC Eiht. That's a lot of lyric to love.
KDAY Krush Groove takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Forum.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!