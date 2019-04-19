Music Pick: KDAY Krush Groove

The 10th anniversary of 93.5 KDAY's Krush Groove event is being celebrated in style, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Headlining is local legend Ice Cube, who put out his typically topical 10th studio album, Everythang's Corrupt, in December. The guy's on the cusp of his half-century but shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, a whole new audience was introduced to the joys of N.W.A thanks to the Straight Outta Compton movie. Also on the bill, we have Cleveland old-schoolers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cube's Westside Connection bandmate Mack 10, E-40, Warren G, Too Short, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound and MC Eiht. That's a lot of lyric to love.

KDAY Krush Groove takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Forum.