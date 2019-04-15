 


    Herban Planet
Music Pick: Kaytranada
Daniel Scott

Shirley Ju | April 15, 2019 | 2:00pm
While "DJ-producer" might be the best label for Kaytranada, this man goes way beyond with his musical talents. Hailing from Montreal but repping his Haitian roots, real name Louis Kevin Celestin blew up over the last year with his distinctive EDM style with hip-hop, R&B and pop accents. When "Leave Me Alone" (featuring Shay Lia) was released, music lovers flocked to this desirable record and vibe. Fast-forward to 2019, Kaytranada is prepping something very special for his forthcoming album and show in Los Angeles.

Kayranada plays at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the Novo.

