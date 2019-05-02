Music Pick: Just Like Heaven

The Cure aren't playing this festival by the shores of Long Beach, but their 1987 song "Just Like Heaven" gives the two-day gathering its name. Among the highlights is a relatively rare local performance by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Singer Karen O, guitarist-keyboardist Nick Zinner and drummer Brian Chase haven't released a new album since 2013's Mosquito, but their arty, angular anthems continue to resonate, particularly the poignant, heart-catching and oft-covered love song "Maps." Other headliners include fizzy French indie-poppers Phoenix, feathery Connecticut pop acolytes MGMT, and the shadowy, gauzy entrails of Baltimore dream-pop duo Beach House. Plus, Passion Pit, Grizzly Bear, The Rapture, and Miike Snow.

Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach; Fri.-Sat., May 3-4, 11:30 a.m.; $125 & $170. (562) 472-4562, https://justlikeheavenfest.com.