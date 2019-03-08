 


Julia HolterEXPAND
Julia Holter
Dicky Bahto

Music Pick: Julia Holter

Falling James | March 8, 2019 | 4:43pm
AA

Julia Holter's music falls into an uncharted territory that's somewhere between art rock, chamber pop and ambient electronica. The L.A. singer's latest album, Aviary, is an epic work with 15 tracks, most of which clock in at well over six minutes apiece. Holter wails into a musical maelstrom on the opening song, "Turn the Light on," a Björk-like reverie that swirls around her chaotically. "Whether" sounds like a slice of straightforward '60s garage-rock psychedelia, followed by more experimental passages such as "Chaitius" and "Everyday Is an Emergency," which wallow in a trance-like buzz of subdued instrumentation. Holter switches into a more playfully romantic idyll on "Les Jeux to You." Elsewhere, she skates softly across the icy edges of the string-laden "Words I Heard."

Lodge Room, 104 N. Avenue 56, Highland Park; Sat., March 9, 8 p.m.; $20. https://lodgeroomhlp.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

