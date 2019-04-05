 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Jos&eacute; Gonz&aacute;lez and String TheoryEXPAND
José González and String Theory
Johan Bergmark

Music Pick: José González & The String Theory

Lily Moayeri | April 5, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

There are only two ingredients needed to make a José González performance a complete experience: his hoarse yet delicate voice and his emotive guitar playing. When the Argentine-Swedish singer-songwriter pairs up with String Theory, a collective that, among other activities, also functions as an experimental chamber orchestra, it adds layers upon layers to his music. In 2018, the two entities toured Europe, the results of which were released last month as a live album. That unique, enhanced presentation of selections from three of González's better-known solo albums now comes to North America. The String Theory bring a touch of folk, a touch of musical theater and a touch of the esoteric to González's compositions, whose spare but immersive nature lends itself nicely to String Theory's creativity, particularly on favorites such as "Leaf Off/The Cave" and "Down the Line."

José González & The String Theory plays at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at the Los Angeles Theatre.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Lily Moayeri has been writing about music since she attended college the first time, with the occasional article on television, art, fashion and random elements of pop culture. She is a major contributor to the textbook The Guerilla Guide To Music.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >