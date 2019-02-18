Music Pick: Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers

Jon Spencer has a rubbery, yowling voice that he has bent, wrapped and warped around a series of sludgy, noisy blues-garage combos: Pussy Galore, Boss Hog and The Blues Explosion. Now the New York trash-rock kingpin returns to town with a new band that includes drummer M. Sord, synthesizer player Sam Coomes (Quasi) and junkyard percussionist Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Chrome Cranks) to unleash the fuzzy anthems from their new In the Red Records release, Spencer Sings the Hits. It’s not clear exactly where in this galaxy such abrupt and angular anti-pop collisions as “Beetle Boots” and “Time 2 Be Bad” are considered hits, but Spencer and company juice up these and other songs with a dirty, sleazy, artily funky approach that mixes Cramps-style primitivism with Captain Beefheart weirdness. With The Lamps.

The Echo, 1822 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Sat., Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; $20. (213) 413-8200, http://www.spacelandpresents.com.