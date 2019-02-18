 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Jon SpencerEXPAND
Jon Spencer
Ebru Yildiz

Music Pick: Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers

Falling James | February 18, 2019 | 9:56pm
AA

Jon Spencer has a rubbery, yowling voice that he has bent, wrapped and warped around a series of sludgy, noisy blues-garage combos: Pussy Galore, Boss Hog and The Blues Explosion. Now the New York trash-rock kingpin returns to town with a new band that includes drummer M. Sord, synthesizer player Sam Coomes (Quasi) and junkyard percussionist Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Chrome Cranks) to unleash the fuzzy anthems from their new In the Red Records release, Spencer Sings the Hits. It’s not clear exactly where in this galaxy such abrupt and angular anti-pop collisions as “Beetle Boots” and “Time 2 Be Bad” are considered hits, but Spencer and company juice up these and other songs with a dirty, sleazy, artily funky approach that mixes Cramps-style primitivism with Captain Beefheart weirdness. With The Lamps.

The Echo, 1822 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Sat., Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; $20. (213) 413-8200, http://www.spacelandpresents.com.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: