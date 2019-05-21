 


Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Niall Lea

Music Pick: Johnny Marr

Brett Callwood | May 21, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Fans of ’80s Manchester post-punk band The Smiths are a loyal bunch. Throughout the world, there are legions of devotees hanging on every (often ludicrous) word that Morrissey utters, while proudly proclaiming that Johnny Marr is up there with the best guitarists of all time. But even amid the global adoration, there’s always been a special relationship between Los Angeles and The Smiths. That’s something Marr holds dear, telling us recently, “Growing up in the U.K. in the ’70s, you can imagine what playing in California could mean to me. It was this remote fantasyland for me as a little kid.” We’re delighted, then, to welcome Marr back to this glorious fantasyland. Stick around for as long as you want, mate.

Johnny Marr plays at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the Ford Theatre.

