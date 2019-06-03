Music Pick: John Corabi

In the wake of the Netflix movie The Dirt, there's a lot of interest in all things Mötley Crüe again. Whether that translates to some love for John Corabi, who fronted the band for one self-titled album in the mid '90s following Vince Neil's departure, remains to be seen. Corabi does appear in the movie (portrayed by an actor) for a brief moment, though he doesn't say anything. But here's the thing — Corabi is an extremely talented singer, guitarist and songwriter. His work with The Scream and Union is exceptional, and that one Crüe album is criminally underrated. More recently, he has been fronting rock & roll supergroup The Dead Daisies, and his solo shows are superb. Corabi is far more than Mötley Crüe's forgotten man, and everyone should remember that.

John Corabi plays with Generation Mangled, Captor of Sin, APRTN and The Advocates play at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Whisky A Go Go.