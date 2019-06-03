 


Ramon Alvarez-Smikle

Music Pick: JID

Shirley Ju | June 3, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

JID is one of the hardest spitters of our generation — no cap. The East Atlanta native blew up as a new name on J. Cole's Dreamville roster, but it's his rapid-fire raps over hard-hitting production that audiences can't help but gravitate toward. For real rap fans, he's here to deliver bars and storytelling in his meaningful lyrics. Last year, JID unleashed his second studio album DiCaprio 2, with features from 6LACK, A$AP Ferg, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ella Mai, J. Cole, Joey Badass and Method Man. The project as a whole stands as a testament to society today, covering topics from mental health to substance abuse to loyalty to women's empowerment. This will be an epic evening for the state of hip-hop.

JID performs with Saba at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at the Fonda Theatre.

