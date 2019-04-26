Music Pick: Jesika Von Rabbit

Former Gram Rabbit frontwoman Jesika Von Rabbit is one of this region’s great musical one-offs. She’s simultaneously pop and art, accessible and avant-garde. She’s a mass of contradictions in the most glorious way and her influences, which touch on everything from ’80s MTV pop to ’70s tie-dye psychedelia, betray that very thing. In the live environment, she excels. She’s part Berlin chanteuse, with dabs of Nico, and part performance artist. She’s also a force of nature, and a local gem. She has been since the formation of her Joshua Tree outfit Gram Rabbit. Her live shows are always worth catching, and this one in North Hollywood will be no different.

Jesika Von Rabbit plays with Alice Wallace at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Federal Bar.