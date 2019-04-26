 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Jesika Von RabbitEXPAND
Jesika Von Rabbit
Rachelle Skidmore

Music Pick: Jesika Von Rabbit

Brett Callwood | April 26, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Former Gram Rabbit frontwoman Jesika Von Rabbit is one of this region’s great musical one-offs. She’s simultaneously pop and art, accessible and avant-garde. She’s a mass of contradictions in the most glorious way and her influences, which touch on everything from ’80s MTV pop to ’70s tie-dye psychedelia, betray that very thing. In the live environment, she excels. She’s part Berlin chanteuse, with dabs of Nico, and part performance artist. She’s also a force of nature, and a local gem. She has been since the formation of her Joshua Tree outfit Gram Rabbit. Her live shows are always worth catching, and this one in North Hollywood will be no different.

Jesika Von Rabbit plays with Alice Wallace at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Federal Bar.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >