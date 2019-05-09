Music Pick: Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis fills the void of silence that followed the release of her 2014 album, The Voyager, with her latest recording, On the Line. The new album features a host of guest stars and collaborators including ace drummer Jim Keltner, Beck, Jason Falkner and Ringo Starr. Parts of On the Line were recorded and co-produced by Ryan Adams before allegations about him being a sexual predator surfaced, with Lewis reportedly later expressing regret about his participation. Despite multiple producers (Lewis, Beck and Shawn Everett are also credited), On the Line still feels like a unified work, and the record's best moments marry Lewis' tuneful pop melodies with her occasionally acute lyrical observations. "I dream about your baby blues and wonder why you stopped getting high," she laments on the countrified piano ballad "Heads Gonna Roll."

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., May 11, 7 p.m.; $46. (323) 962-7600, www.hollywoodpalladium.com.