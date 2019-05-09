 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis
Autumn de Wilde

Music Pick: Jenny Lewis

Falling James | May 9, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Jenny Lewis fills the void of silence that followed the release of her 2014 album, The Voyager, with her latest recording, On the Line. The new album features a host of guest stars and collaborators including ace drummer Jim Keltner, Beck, Jason Falkner and Ringo Starr. Parts of On the Line were recorded and co-produced by Ryan Adams before allegations about him being a sexual predator surfaced, with Lewis reportedly later expressing regret about his participation. Despite multiple producers (Lewis, Beck and Shawn Everett are also credited), On the Line still feels like a unified work, and the record's best moments marry Lewis' tuneful pop melodies with her occasionally acute lyrical observations. "I dream about your baby blues and wonder why you stopped getting high," she laments on the countrified piano ballad "Heads Gonna Roll."

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., May 11, 7 p.m.; $46. (323) 962-7600, www.hollywoodpalladium.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >