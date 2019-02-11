Music Pick: Ja Rule and Ashanti at the Novo

Ja Rule & Ashanti on Valentine's Day? Serving as the Valentine's Day special, the dynamic duo will take over the Novo for what we could only imagine is the most romantic concert of the year. Hailing from Queens, New York, Ja Rule first rose to prominence in the 2000s on Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. imprint. Ashanti was bred nearby in Glen Cove and has been slaying the music game since she was discovered as a teenager. Together, the two will perform some of their biggest hits, including "Always on Time," "Mesmerize" and "Down 4 U" — on top of their own hit singles.

