Inara George
Inara George
Alexa Nikol Curran

Music Pick: Inara George & Larry Goldings

Falling James | April 4, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Inara George is a pop-minded singer who has had a thriving solo career in addition to stellar collaborations with Greg Kurstin (as The Bird & the Bee) and Eleni Mandell, Becky Stark and Alex Lilly (as The Living Sisters). Jazz pianist Larry Goldings has recorded and performed with numerous musicians across a variety of genres, including Charlie Haden, Gaby Moreno, John Legend, Beck, Jack DeJohnette, Maceo Parker, Bette Midler, De La Soul, John Mayer and Melody Gardot. George and Goldings have apparently written a host of new songs together, which they'll perform at Largo in a Planned Parenthood benefit titled "The Case for Birth Control." Goldings' savvy keyboard dexterity should provide a firm launching pad for George's breezy pop melodies. As with many nights at this venue, expect some unexpected guest stars.

Largo at the Coronet, 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood; Wed., April 10, 8:30 p.m.; $30-$50. (310) 855-0350, largo-la.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

