Music Pick: Imogen Heap

Imogen Heap has been working behind the scenes for the past few years. She hasn't toured the United States since 2000, and the English singer's most recent full-length album is Sparks, which was released in 2014. Heap composed the music for the 2016 play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which was released as an album last year. The gauzy Harry Potter score revealed intermittently intriguing glimpses of the singer's prowess at creating electronic passages, but Sparks was a better and more satisfying work that was highlighted by Heap's inventive vocal shadings on such tracks as "Entanglement" and the breezy choral exhalations of "The Listening Chair." She's accompanied by Guy Sigsworth, her longtime collaborator in the electronic duo Frou Frou, on her current tour.

