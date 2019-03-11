 


Ariana GrandeEXPAND
Ariana Grande
Emma Sheehan/Wikicommons

Music Pick: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Brett Callwood | March 11, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

Yeah, we all know by now that Post Malone smells as bad as you think he's gonna. And we also know that his face tattoos make him look like the wall of a dive bar bathroom. But it's undeniable that, in recent years, he's had a massive cultural impact. He's just one of the artists set to be honored at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, alongside Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, the interminably dull Maroon 5 and the ludicrously bad Imagine Dragons. Performers include Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Halsey, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift. Hey, this is a celebration of the big hitters and the mega-sellers. The bands that fill arenas and get the biggest listening figures. It's tough to debate, so just dive in.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Microsoft Theater.

