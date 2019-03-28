 


4
Hunx & His PunxEXPAND
Hunx & His Punx
Courtesy of the artist

Music Pick: Hunx & His Punx

Falling James | March 28, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Hunx & His Punx started out as a showcase for the goofy antics of former Gravy Train!!!! provocateur Seth Bogart. But over time, other members of the San Francisco garage-punk-pop combo have become charismatic stars in their own right, most notably bassist Shannon Shaw, who fronts her own popular group, Shannon & the Clams, in addition to a more recent solo career. Drummer Erin Emslie, meanwhile, leads Secret Stare, an intriguing local band combining Black Sabbath–style riffage with poppy melodies. For all their trashy silliness, Hunx & His Punx have always had a pop heart beating loudly underneath their punky tunes. Tonight's lineup also includes the brutal hardcore onslaught of Mexican punks Cremalleras and the fierce-tastic savagery of trans goddess Drew Arriola Sands and her L.A. punk group Trap Girl.

The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.; Sun., March 31, 6 p.m.; $20. (323) 934-2944, theregenttheater.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

