Music Pick: HR of Bad Brains

As the frontman with D.C. hardcore punk pioneers the Bad Brains, HR (aka Paul Hudson, aka Human Rights) is partially responsible for some of the most inspiring, exciting and important music from that scene. The 1982 ROIR self-titled debut album is widely considered one of the best punk albums of all time, and for good reason. The blend of reggae and punk had never been heard before, at least not like this (Don Letts was spinning reggae in London punk clubs in the '70s, and ska was a thing, but this was new). His solo material is a little less intense, veering in a dub direction, but the man is always worth seeing.

HR plays with Downtown Brown at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Whisky A Go Go.