 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Music Pick: Hans-Joachim Roedelius
Youtube

Music Pick: Hans-Joachim Roedelius

David Cotner | May 31, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

"Going back to nature" used to be a fairly popular motivating factor in the creation of art in the 20th century. It suggested a kind of primitive, truer focus, increasingly erased in an era of mechanization and impatience. And yet returning to that selfsame nature also implied that there were a greater understanding of human nature yet to be unearthed and perceived through immersion in art and creation. One of the most evolved masters of this 20th-century aspect of enlightenment is electronic music maestro Hans-Joachim Roedelius. Embodying a body of work that is at once pastoral and forward-thinking, Roedelius forges ahead into his 85th year as an artist with an inexhaustible discernment that continually unveils itself by appreciating time.

Hans-Joachim Roedelius plays with Christopher Chaplin and the Federal Chancellery of there Republik of Austria at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at Zebulon.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >