Green Jelly
Green Jelly
BIll Manspeaker

Music Pick: Green Jelly

Brett Callwood | March 15, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Arguably the weirdest thing about Green Jelly (pronounced "jello" but spelled that way for legal reasons) is the fact that they have a close connection with the band Tool. One of the most complex, awkward and thought-provoking bands in metal, and a goofy puppet show. But hey, we all need to laugh, and the 2017 Green Jelly Sux Live Soundtrack (actually not a soundtrack at all) proves that they're still capable of causing a cartoon riot with the best of them. We're expecting a new album this year, Garbage Band Kids, which will see mainman Bill Manspeaker recording each track with a different version of the band. Insane. Which band will we see at the Whisky? Who the hell knows.

Green Jelly play with I.R.A.T.E., Affirmative Reaction, Unstoppable Force, Lords of Unicore and Psychoward at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the Whisky A Go Go.

